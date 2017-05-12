Get involved with our fight against fake news #trustednewsday

This newspaper, along with local titles across the UK, will hold an interactive #TrustedNewsDay on Friday as part of our campaign to Fight Fake News.

We're inviting you to make your voice heard.

Fighting Fake News

From early this morning content began appearing on our website, as it does each day. Following our morning news conference - where the heads of the title’s different departments discussed the big stories of the day - we're inviting you to send us your questions around our trusted newsgathering techniques.

Perhaps you're interested in the everyday mechanics of how we, as professional journalists, put together our news, communities and sport sections in print and online. Maybe you've a question on fake news and the effect it is having on the world we live in today. We want to hear from you.

Join us on Facebook from 1pm to 2pm today when we'll be giving you the chance to pitch your questions on how we work on a daily basis. We'll choose a selection and publish them on our websites this afternoon, along with our answers.

The Fighting Fake News campaign has seen hundreds of local papers highlight their highly-trusted credentials through features, news stories, infographics and videos. The campaign, which launched a week ago and will continue to run up to and through Local Newspaper Week (May 15-21), has several high-profile to comment on the dangers of fake news on social media and the importance of a free press.



