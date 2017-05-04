Go the extra mile for charity and join the Newell 10k and 5k races

Newell Stores are excited to launch their upcoming Newell 10K Race and 5K Fun Run in association with Keep Er Lit Running Club.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Marie Curie.

The race will be taking place on Thursday June 15 in Coalisland starting at the Cornmill in the town centre.

There will be a staggered start with the 10K Race kicking off at 7.15pm and the 5k Fun Run at 7.45pm.

Registration for the event is via www.athleticsni.org or call into Newell Stores in Dungannon or Coalisland to collect a registration form.

A pre-registration day will take on Saturday June 10 in Coalisland Parochial Centre.

Registration on race day is at the Parochial Centre from 5pm.

Designated parking, bib and t-shirt collection will all take place here.

For competitive runners this course is fast, flat and perfect for getting those Personal Bests.

Not forgetting to mention the total prize money is a whopping £1000 and chip timing will be included.

T-shirts, goodie bags, refreshments, music and entertainment will all be provided on the day. It’s sure to be a great day out, bring all the family for support and enjoy.

Professional runner Stephen Duncan helped to officially launch the race on Tuesday May 2.

Contact Newell Stores if you have any queries regarding the Race on 028 87741818 or info@newellstores.com.

Marie Curie aim to provide a better life for people and their families living with a terminal illness.

The charity traces its roots back to the 1940s and in recent years it has significantly increased the funding it has provided for palliative care research,

Find out more about the work carried out by Marie Curie online at www.mariecurie.org.uk.