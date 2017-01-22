Good Samaritan seeks to reunite owner with sum of money found in Dungannon

A good Samaritan is appealing for help to find the person who lost a sum of money on a Dungannon street on Friday.

The amount, which she prefers to keep private until the rightful owner comes forward, is not insubstantial.

Found in the Thomas Street area of town, the woman is appealing for help to get it to its rightful owner - but if they don't come forward, the money will be donated to charity.

Speaking to this paper, she said: "My niece found a sum of money in Dungannon - it was found on Thomas Street.

"Some poor crater has lost this money as if it had been some young person, they would have seen it up on the Facebook pages."