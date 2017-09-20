Graeme rubs shoulders with royalty

NI Water staff were guests at the annual Hillsborough Garden Party held on Thursday, September 7.

The company’s representatives were invited to mark the role the organisation plays in delivering what matters for the people of Northern Ireland in water and wastewater services.

Representing the company were Newtownabbey residents Stephanie McCullagh and Anne McDowell, alongside Peter Johnston and Graeme Smyth who comes from Knockloughrim.

Graeme Smyth, spokesperson for the group, commented: “We were delighted to attend the annual garden party at Hillsborough Castle, hosted by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

“It was also attended by Prince Harry on his first official visit to Northern Ireland.

“We were honoured to represent NI Water at this event, attending on behalf of the hundreds of men and women who work around the clock delivering what matters in water and wastewater services for everyone in our community.

“While the weather could have been better, it’s all in a day’s work for our staff who serve the community in all weather conditions! “It was a wonderful day and one that we all thoroughly enjoyed.”

