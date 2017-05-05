Granny blamed for not getting Stewartstown teenager’s insurance policy

A Stewartstown teenager has been fined £250 and given six penalty points after he was caught driving with no insurance.

Keelan McDonald, 18, from Albany Road, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance.

The court heard that on the evening of February 24, a mobile police patrol in the Magherafelt area checked McDonald’s car on police records and found that it did not have an insurance policy.

When he was stopped, McDonald told police that he believed he did have an insurance policy for the vehicle. However, as it was after 5.30pm he was unable to ring the insurance company and provide confirmation to the police.

He elected to present his driving documents at a local police station. However, he was able to bring only his driving licence, and later admitted to the charge of driving without insurance.

He told police officers that his grandmother had meant to arrange the policy but had not.

The defence solicitor told the court that McDonald was a full-time A-level student, who also worked as a care assistant, for which he needed his driving licence.

McDonald genuinely did believe that he had an insurance policy, the solciitor said, adding that the defendant had no previous record, and had pleaded guilty at the earliest possible opportunity. His grandmother had bought the car and had meant to also sort out the insurance.

Judge John Meehan fined McDonald £250 and gave him six penalty points as well as the offender’s levy of £15.