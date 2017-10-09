Grief at death of dedicated teachers

Past and present pupils and teaching staff in Dungannon have suffered a double blow this week, with the loss of two inspirational teachers.

Principal Tony Devlin, who was in his 50s, died at his home in Dungannon on Friday after a battle with cancer.

In the same week, Seamus Quinn, a former vice-principal at St Patrick’s Academy, also from the town, died while on holiday in Spain.

Mr Devlin was principal of Holy Trinity Primary School in Cookstown and member of Father Rock’s GAC.

Hundreds were in attendance at their funeral Masses in St Patrick’s Church on Sunday and Monday mornings.

Current principal of the Academy, Fintan Donnelly, said the tragic passing of Mr Quinn, who had worked at the academy for more than three decades, had upset everyone at the school.

