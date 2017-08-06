Guilty to string of motoring charges

A motorist has pleaded guilty to drink driving, taking and causing damage to a vehicle, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Latisha Bayrajee, 20, from Dawson Street, Armagh, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The offences occurred on February 11 at the Eglish Road, Dungannon.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report to be carried out, and instructed the defendant to comply with the order.

She will appear in court again on August 9.