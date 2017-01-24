Generous donors give over £15k to family of Ballinderry man ‘critical’ at London hospital

A Just Giving page set up to help support the family of a Ballinderry man who’s in a serious condition in a London Hospital has smashed its £5,000 target.

Shared widely on social media and reported by this paper, over 400 people have now donated a total of £15,765 to help keep the Wilkinson family in London as their dad and husband Noel fights for his life.

He was seriously injured in an accident in the city on January 11, and has since been in treatment at Kings College Hospital. On the page a message written by fund founder Sarah Lennon says that he broke his neck in the incident and was also struggling to breath on his own.

“The injury he has sustained to his spinal cord has affected the nerves associated with his movement and possible ability to walk in the future,” she said. “Presently he has no feeling or movement in his body from his chest down.”

She also said the Wilksinson has thanked everyone for their support.