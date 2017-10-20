High vis vests for Castledawson PS

Staff at Magherafelt Specsavers stores donated high visibility vests to Castledawson Primary School to help all their pupils and staff complete a special charity walk to Polepatrick to raise funds for ADD-NI.

The ‘Here We Glow Again’ sponsored walk supported ADD-NI, a support network for children, young people and families of those affected by AD/HD (Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder).

Specsavers each year champions road safety and provides hi vis vests to local primary schools and community groups.

Brian O’Kane, store director and optometrist at Magherafelt Specsavers said: “Our staff team were delighted to help Castledawson PS by providing the vests for this charity walk and for other school trips and events. It’s all part of Specsavers commitment to helping children stay safe on our roads.

“I’d also like to congratulate the pupils and teachers on generating much needed funds for a very important local charity.”