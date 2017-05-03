Highest standards are at the ‘CORE’ of JP Corry’s success

Local builders’ merchant, JP Corry has been awarded the CORE Standard - The Standard for Responsible Business – by Business in the Community Northern Ireland.

This achievement recognises JP Corry as an accredited leader in Corporate Social Responsibility.

Following an in-depth examination of JP Corry’s CSR processes and policies, Business In the Community granted JP Corry with the CORE certification.

Ciaran Mc Connell, JP Corry Managing Director, is thrilled to achieve the CORE standard: “Participating in CORE has been a very valuable process for the business. Whilst we have always been proactive with our CSR efforts within our local communities, CORE has provided us with a framework to identify what we are doing well, and highlight areas where we can improve.

“This process has enabled us to build an extensive portfolio emphasizing our CSR initiatives and ultimately demonstrating our commitment to CSR practice to our staff, customers and suppliers.

“We are always on the lookout for new ways that will create a positive impact to our communities, environment and people. I look forward to developing our CSR efforts across Northern Ireland in the coming years.”

During the CORE process, JP Corry established its own CSR Committee which includes staff from various departments across the business. The Committee has

been developed to adopt a strategic approach to CSR practice, whilst encouraging and driving new CSR initiatives.

Following this accreditation, JP Corry has been shortlisted for the “Building Stronger Communities” award at Business in the Community Northern Ireland’s Responsible Business Awards.

Taking place at the Belfast Waterfront on Thursday, June 1, these awards recognise Northern Ireland businesses for their outstanding contribution to their people, planet and places where they operate.

JP Corry / Saint-Gobain have been working with Business in the Community over the last three years in a number of areas. The scope of work is widespread ranging from environmental concerns to employment issues, whilst developing long-term strategic partnerships with schools is core to their operations.

JP Corry has been supplying quality building materials for over 200 years and currently has a strong network of 16 branches across Northern Ireland. JP

Corry operates as a generalist builders’ merchant supplying everything the customer needs from the foundations to the finishing products.