IN FULL: Parking fines issued in NI

A full list detailing the number of parking tickets issued in Northern Ireland for the first quarter of 2017 has been published by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

A total of 20,502 on-street Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were issued throughout Northern Ireland from January to March 2017.

A full list of the on-street PCNs issued by town throughout Northern Ireland.

The worst offending area was Belfast (8,331) with Newry (1,919) and Londonderry (1,365) second and third respectively.

Incidentally, 4,894 PCNs were issued for moving traffic offences in Greater Belfast. More than a third (36 per cent) of these contraventions occurred on Donegall Square East, just over a fifth (21 per cent) on Great Victoria Street and approximately a sixth (16 per cent) on College Square East.

No on-street PCNs were issued in Ahoghill; Ballykelly; Castlewellan; Clogher; Crossgar; Cullybackey; Dromore (Tyrone); Gilford; Glenavy; Kesh; Lisnaskea; Millisle; Newtownstewart; Portballintrae; Richhill; Tandragee; Toome and Whithead.