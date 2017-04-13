‘Innocent party’ had no insurance

A mother of two has been given six penalty points and fined £165 for driving with no insurance.

Tina McMurray, 38, from Manor Lodge, Magherafelt, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The offence came to light after the defendant was the victim of a road traffic collision on November 8 at Magherafelt Road. She was described as the ‘innocent party’. It emerged that her husband had paid her insurance with his bank card, however, the payment had not gone through as the insurance was not in his name.