International Airport rewards Lough Neagh Rescue’s support on 29 emergencies with drop-off zone fees

After years of late-night call-outs during emergency landings at Belfast International, the airport has decided to give something back to Lough Neagh Rescue.

As part of its “commitment to corporate social responsibility” management at the airport has chosen Lough Neagh Rescue as its charity of the quarter.

This means that the drop-off takings from one day a month will be donated to the charity, as well as allowing the member of staff that nominated the charity a chance to raise LNR’s profile through other fundraising events.

Brian Lavery, who works at Belfast International, is also a LNR crew member volunteering at its Antrim Station.

“Delighted” with the chance to “highlight the work that the (LNR) volunteers provide for the whole community”, he is one of over 60 volunteers who give up their time to rescue those stranded or in trouble on Lough Neagh.

With crew based in Ardboe, Antrim and Kinnego, it costs the completely voluntary service around £90k a year to keep going.

The Rescue organisation provides a lifeboat service 365 days a year as well as assistance to Belfast International Airport when full emergencies are declared. Last year, they turned out for 29.

A statement from Belfast International Airport said Brian plans to run a number of activities to help raise funds for Lough Neagh Rescue. They will then add to the amount raised by donating one day’s takings each month from the Drop-Off Zone charges.

Brian said: “Our first fundraising event will be a coffee morning next month - so I’m appealing to colleagues to ‘Bake and Buy’. We’ll let you know how it goes.”

Thanking Brian for the nomination, LNR’s board has also praised the airport’s generosity.