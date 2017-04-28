IT trainees enjoy McCloskey tour

A group of Level 2 Cambridge Diploma IT trainees from South West College travelled to McCloskey International in Coalisland to discover more about the crushing and screening plants they design and manufacture, the trainees also learned of the potential Engineering and IT jobs that are available within the company.

Moyra Flannery HR McCloskey International presented a PowerPoint presentation about the company’s history, plants they manufacture, current production capacity and how they are expanding. A master class in preparing for interviews was also created for the students.

The trainees received a tour of the manufacturing facility, learning how the stock control system operates in reality and the production process from the start through to testing of finished plant. McCloskey’s also added in a tour of the IT server room, students had the opportunity to see the design team producing drawings and bring the designs to life through Augmented Reality as well as how operational handbooks are drawn up and translated for the international market place into which the machinery is sold. Trainees were able to see high specification computers, render thousands of parts seamlessly. Giving an insight of what is expected in the I.T department of an International company.

Linda Clarke, Training and Support Officer, said “Our IT trainees had an excellent visit to McCloskey International, they have a much better understanding about the types of jobs available locally in IT and Engineering.”