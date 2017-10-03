Jailed motorist’s Bahrain job dismissed as ‘red herring’ by judge

A father of four from Dungannon has been sent to jail for three months after pleading guilty to refusing to give a breath sample, driving whilst unfit, driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualfied.

Barry Robert Watt, 45, from Drumreagh Crescent appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how police officers spotted the defendant’s car driving erratically on the A4 dual carriageway towards Ballygawley on July 27.

When officers pulled Watt over and quizzed him about his driving, he explained that he had been using his mobile phone.

The court was told police had not noticed a mobile phone from their own observations of the defendant.

On discovering Watt’s previous driving convictions, police took him to Dungannon Police Station in order to obtain an evidential breath reading, however, Watt became non-cooperative and aggressive, and refused to give a sample.

The defence solicitor said that Watt accepted he had not been using a mobile phone, and had entered a plea of guilty at the earliest possible opportunity, and had cooperated with probation services.

However, Judge John Meehan expressed his doubt that Watt had co-operated with the service, drawing attention to the defendant’s claim he would have to see his solicitor before he would agree to a community order.

The defence solicitor explained that an offer of employment had been made to Watt by a company in Bahrain.

He was interrupted by the judge who asked was alcohol prohibited in Bahrain, and suggested that such a country was a very unsuitable destination for the defendant.

The judge then dismissed the job offer as ‘a complete red herring’.

The defence solicitor said that the defendant would refuse the job offer and comply with a community order, if the court so wished.

The court was told that Watt had reoffended four months after completing a community service order.

Addressing the defendant, the judge expressed his concern at the high level of drink driving charges coming before Dungannon Court, with defendants of all ages, ranks and gender deciding that it didn’t suit them not to drive when they were intoxicated.

“People like you will take to the road in spite of all the public campaigns”, said Judge Meehan. “We don’t know how drunk you were because you were uncooperative but we know your driving was erratic.”

The judge also said, “How much more does the court have to do to deter people like you?”, before sentencing him to three months in jail for the offences.

He also disqualified Watt from driving for three years.