Joy as Puppet Magic for Burnavon

It was with great delight at the recent AGM of Stewartstown Amateur dramatics society that the Theatrical Director Bryan Morgan who was re-elected for a third term announced that next year’s pantomime production at the Burnavon Theatre Cookstown will retell the story of one of the most loved characters in children’s literature Pinocchio.

The adventures of the loveable wooden puppet who longs to be real boy will be packed with panto fun and guaranteed to be a fantastic version to delight all ages. Director Bryan Morgan explained that this traditional panto with dame included will entertain and tug a little at your heart strings as you follow Pinocchio on a journey to eventual happiness when his dream comes true.

Chairperson Pat Smith who was also re-elected for a third term explained to a packed AGM meeting that it was important that drama society continued to keep building on the success of the last two years with sell out shows and it had been agreed, due to public demand, to increase to 12 shows next year.

Pat Smith said: “We are delighted that next year there will be three shows every weekend throughout the month of January. We are overwhelmed by the support from the local community and can only contribute our success to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved with drama group from its formation.”

This exciting news brought to a close a successful AGM with the appointment of a new committee who are now beginning to plan and prepare for next year’s pantomime Pinocchio. Stewartstown Amateur Dramatics Society which is celebrating its 20th birthday in 2019 was established for the advancement of education and promotion of arts and culture of the benefit of the community resident in the Stewartstown area and Co.Tryone. This much loved community group have entertained the community whilst creating magical childhood memories and making pantomime accessible to many in the Mid-Ulster area who may not otherwise have had the opportunity to experience the joys of panto. Next year’s production of Pinocchio will be guaranteed to bring plenty of puppet magic with its quirky characters and truly amazing sets.

If you are interested in joining in front or behind the scenes or wish to offer your support contact committee member Pat Smith 07583 263 274

Registration and auditions will commence in September 2017.