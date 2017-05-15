Jury sworn in to hear case of Magherafelt man accused of murdering former girlfriend

A jury of ten men and two women has been sworn to hear the case of 54-year-old Magherafelt man Fred McClenaghan accused of murdering his former girlfriend Marion Millican in March 2011.

Prosecution QC, Richard Weir told the Belfast Crown Court jury that the case involved the killing of Mrs Millican who had been in a relationship with McClenaghan, from Broad Street, in Magherafelt.



However, shortly before Christmas 2010 she ended that relationship and that McClenaghan "was not happy about that".



Mr Weir said that around half one on March 11,2011, McClenaghan showed up at the Harbour Hill laundrette in Portstewart where Mrs Millican worked. At the time McClenaghan was armed with a shotgun. He grabbed Mrs Millican by the arm and pulled her and fired a shot into floor.



Mrs Millican's friend, Pamela Henry ran off. Mrs Millican was found later "lying face down, with a gunshot wound to the chest". The prosecution lawyer said that McClenaghan was arrested later in the Kilrea area where he had gone to talk to a Mrs Shelia Donnelly, and spoke to her about the shooting.



McClenaghan was subsequently interviewed and charged with Mrs Millican's muder the jury panel were told. They also were told that the trial, due to begin tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, that the case, "on one pessimistic view", could run until the end of June.



Adjourning the case until tomorrow, trial judge Mr Justice Horner warned the panel, and several other reserve jury members, not to do their "own research" into the case, or to discuss it with others.