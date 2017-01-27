Keith Buchanan named DUP's official nominee in Mid Ulster

Keith Buchanan has been officially nominated as the man who will fight to keep the DUP's Assembly seat in Mid Ulster.

Joined as he submitted his nomination by his wife Sandra, election agent Cllr Paul McLean and Cllr Anne Forde, Mr Buchanan said: "It is a privilege and honour to once again be selected by my party as the candidate for Mid Ulster.

"While it is only eight months since being elected by the people of Mid Ulster to represent them in the Northern Ireland Assembly I am asking the people to once again go to the polls and make their voice heard.

"Since being elected in May, I have sought to work with all the community and have enjoyed meeting with constituents and listening and helping them with their many problems.

"I believe it is important to be in the community and on the doors speaking to and engaging with the electorate and that is why I sought to commence my door to door canvass in September 2016. I promised during the last campaign to be in the community and not only to be seen at election time.

"I want to see a strong, safe and stable Northern Ireland where every child has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background, that is why I have met with many schools and their principals and teachers and listened to their concerns," he added.

"Economic prosperity can be achieved and shared across Northern Ireland and again I have met and helped local business in my short few months in the Northern Ireland Assembly. I believe it is important to highlight and promote our business and showcase the excellent skills of the people of Mid Ulster.

"I have raised concerns regarding the digital divide in many parts of Mid Ulster. I take great pride in our country and I want to see a change in the way we do politics, I want to see justice for victims and an end to paramilitaries in our community.

"Again it has been an honour to meet with and listen to the views and concerns of those touched by terrorism, I have sought to make their voice heard at all points of government.

"It would be an honour to again be returned to the Assembly as your DUP representative and to help drive change. With your help and support on Election Day I along with DUP colleagues will seek a stronger and better future for Northern Ireland."