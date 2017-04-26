Knife-carrying Dungannon pensioner claimed he was doing ‘God’s work’ by damning Catholics to hell

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered for a knife-carrying Dungannon pensioner who claimed he was doing God’s work by telling Catholics they were going to hell.

Thomas Parr, 67, from Church Mews, was warned by Judge Gerry Trainor at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court that his behaviour had been ‘very sinister and dangerous’.

The court heard how Parr was arrested at the Drop-Inn Ministries, Cookstown Road, Dungannon, on March 20.

Police found a small kitchen knife with a pointed blade hidden in his trouser waistband after they were alerted by staff.

When quizzed about the weapon, Parr told police that he was doing God’s work and telling Catholics they were going to hell, and could see nothing wrong with his behaviour.

He was subsequently charged with carrying a weapon with a blade in a public place.

Defence Solicitor Jarlath Faloon told the court that Parr did not have a criminal record, and had been carrying the knife because he had lost confidence in society’s ability to protect him. He also claimed to have been intimidated in the past year.

Judge Trainor described the incident as ‘sinister and dangerous’ due to his utterances and the lack of explanation given for his behaviour.

He ordered pre-sentence reports to be carried out on Parr, with an emphasis given to investigating his state of mind. Bail was granted and the case adjourned until May 24.