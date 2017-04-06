Louise aims for world ‘makeover’

You couldn’t ‘make it up’!

Louise Loughran, proprietor of Doll Face House of Make-Up in Cookstown, has set herself a challenge to beat the current Guinness World Record for the most cosmetic make overs in one hour.

The challenge will take place this Friday, April 14 between 1pm and 2pm in her shop premises on the Burn Road in Cookstown.

The current record sits at 121 cosmetic make overs in one hour, but Louise - helped by one staff member and three past pupils - is hoping to smash this record with 150 make overs. To do this she needs 150 people to come along on the day and provide the faces!

As a thank you to all those who take part Louise will give them a limited edition lip stick worth £10.

This challenge is being undertaken by Louise in memory of her aunt and godmother Kathleen, who sadly lost her fight to ovarian cancer on April 5, 2016. She was very close to her aunt, who was really excited when Louise told her about the challenge she wanted to undertake. Unfortunately Kathleen didn’t live to

see it happen.

One year on, Louise has found the strength to go ahead with the challenge and, in her aunt’s memory, she also wants to fundraise for Cancer Research UK, so that we can bring forward the day when no family has to suffer the loss.

Louise also needs to follow the strict rules by the team from Guinness World Records. She is required to have two independent make-up artists to act as witnesses, a video of the event taking place and photos of all attendees before and after the make overs.

Louise is excited by the event but admits it will be emotional on the day as her aunt won’t be here to see their idea through. “She is the reason I am doing this all though so although I will be emotional I will be thinking of her and I know she will be by my side pushing me on.”

Louise added: “Please come along and lend your support, helping to beat cancer sooner.”

To confirm your attendance you can contact Louise on 02886782093 or through her Facebook page.

You can donate to Louise’s fundraising by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Doll-Face-House-of-MakeUp or you text donate by texting DOLF53 followed by your amount to 70070.

For more information on Cancer Research UK, you can visit cruk.org