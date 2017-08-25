Lumarina lights up Ballyronan Marina

Almost 5000 people attended this year’s Lumarina which took place at Ballyronan recently.

The Friday night saw the Council ‘Light Up the Lough’ with stunning fire performances and a spectacular fireworks display. As well as this there was plenty of entertainment for the whole family including a fun fair, live music from Peach, face painting, balloon modelling and food stalls.

The fun continued on Saturday afternoon with arts and crafts, African drumming workshops, magic shows, climbing wall, bungee trampoline and much more! The Bizz Band provided the live music for the afternoon.