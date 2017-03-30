Maghera beauty queens get ready to battle it out

Aspiring beauty queens from Maghera and beyond are encouraged to join the quest for the 2017 Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland at the next heat of the contest that will take place at Walsh’s Hotel, Maghera tomorrow (Friday).

The event, which is organised by top modelling agency ACA Models, seeks ambitious young women aged between 17 and 24 to take over the crown from current Miss Northern Ireland, Emma Carswell.

The event is the seventh of 12 regional heats scheduled to take place across Northern Ireland, Antrim, Omagh, Cookstown, Ballymena, Portstewart, Maghera, Dungannon, Bangor, Enniskillen and L’Derry.

Two finalists from each heat will be chosen to take part in the grand finale at the historic Europa Hotel, Belfast on 15th May, 2015. The glamorous black tie event will be hosted by the former Miss Northern Ireland and television presenter Zoe Salmon and Q Radio Breakfast Presenter Stephen Clements.

Contest organiser Alison Clarke said, “We are looking forward to meeting lots of new talent at the upcoming regional heats. Our talent scouts have been out and about over the last few weeks and, so far, we have had great response.

“The contest is about more than just superficial beauty; it’s about finding talented young women, who will be judged not only on their appearance but also on their personality, poise, presence and intelligence.

“The winner will become an ambassador for Northern Ireland and will be given support and guidance throughout her reign and beyond. Over the year’s we’ve nurtured many young women who have gone on to achieve high profile careers in modelling, the media and business. The contest really is an opportunity of a life time.”

Current title holder Emma Carswell said, “It was an honour to be crowned Miss Northern Ireland 2016. I’ve had the best year of my life representing Northern Ireland at charity and numerous events throughout 2016.

The most special of which was the Miss World Final in Washington D.C. where I had an unbelievable time, I learnt a lot about the other contestants life’s and countries and realized the humungous efforts and lengths that the Miss World family go to help the lives and raise awareness of those less fortunate than ourselves throughout the world”

Joe McGlinchey and Gerry McBride, joint MD’s of Bronze Direct and producer of Insanity Tan said: “Everyone at Insanity Tan is delighted to be involved with the iconic Miss Northern Ireland contest this year as the NEW title sponsor. We were a category sponsor last year and gained so much from it that we just had to take the leap to sponsor the whole event with Insanity Tan. We will still be sponsoring a category with our salon chain Bronze Tanning & Beauty and we'll be at every regional heat, sitting in one of the judge’s chairs; plus we'll be running a range of fantastic competitions up until the final. It’s a perfect brand fit for both Insanity Tan and Bronze Tanning & Beauty, and we are excited to be involved again in this amazing contest.”