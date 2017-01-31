Maghera Big Lunch connects people around Glen school

Disconnected communities cost Northern Ireland £1.69 billion per year, according to a new study commissioned by Eden Project Communities and The Big Lunch.

According to the research, which was carried out by leading economics consultancy the Centre of Economics and Business Research (Cebr), neighbourliness has substantial economic benefits to UK society, representing an annual saving of £1.73 billion per year.

This saving comes from sharing between neighbours, an increase in social connection and reductions in the demands on public services such as healthcare, social care, welfare and the environment.

In response, Mid Ulster resident Kate Clifford held her first Big Lunch last year and said the experience was a revelation and changed her relationship with her community.

She ran a Big Lunch last year with St. Patricks Glen Primary school Parent Teacher Association outside Maghera. They wanted to run an event for whole community, not just for school and the Big Lunch seemed like the perfect model.

“We had planned a fun day event with a big picnic event - with outdoor games, facepainting, and all sorts of activities, but then the day was a complete washout with pouring rain, and in the end we cancelled the event. Instead, as a consolation, we offered tea and coffee for everyone in the hall that afternoon, and actually, that turned out to be one of the most successful events I’ve ever been to.”

“Loads of people wanted to help. We had about 20 people in the end, not just the PTA members, but also lots of ex-students from the school, including teenagers who came along to do hair and facepaint for the primary school kids. Most of the parents came along and baked or cooked something to share. Many people came because it was Father’s day and it was an affordable way to do Father’s day. We had whole families coming together and reconnecting. We had grannies and grandads reconnecting with the school and with old friends. We couldn’t get them out the door at the end they were having so much fun. They stayed for hours.”

“More than anything though, we had such fun planning it,” said Kate. “Even if the event had never happened, the planning sessions built up friendships and connections enough. I didn’t know the other parents at all until the planning sessions as I’m not in the PTA. But I came along and suggested holding a Big Lunch as a fundraiser for the PTA, and in the end we raised £480.

“In our area, 35% of people are living below poverty line so our fundraising helped make the school trips affordable for families who are struggling. Many of the parents in our area are self-employed, in construction and farming, but do not have much extra income for things like school trips, so to be able to pull together and help all of the kids have the same opportunities was fantastic.

“The Big Lunch day was an opportunity to bring the community together outside of normal daily life. We had support from the other primary schools in the area, and the schools wouldn’t have associated with each other before that.

“We can’t underestimate the value of holding a day like this. The sense of belonging - you can’t underestimate how that impacts on people’s health and wellbeing. I work as the director of Rural Community network, and that can be a very lonely position but my mental health has improved so much by being properly connected with my neighbours. I feel at home here now, and settled.”

Eden Project Communities Northern Ireland Manager Grainne McCloskey said: “The Big Lunch is a great first step that just about anyone can take towards bringing their community together and making it a better place to live. It starts with just knocking a neighbour’s door.

“We would love to see a Big Lunch on every street and in every town across Northern Ireland, and we are here to help.

“If there are people in the Mid Ulster area who are thinking about holding a Big Lunch, we are here to connect them with others who have already taken the leap. The vast majority of people who have held one say they would recommend the initiative to anyone and they are willing to offer their support. There is a great sense of camaraderie and welcome in our network.”

If anyone would like more information on Eden Project Communities and The Big Lunch, please visit the website www.edenprojectcommunities/thebiglunch or contact gmccloskey@edenproject.com