Magherafelt author unveils launches new children’s book

A Magherafelt journalist who has turned a few stories for the Mail in the past, is launching her brand new children’s novel at Belfast Book Festival.

A fantasy adventure novel set on the North Coast, the kids book is the Mid Ulster native Claire Savage’s first foray into children’s literature.

Claire Savage's new children's book

Magical Masquerade is aimed at nine to 12-year-olds and was written by Claire, who hails from Magherafelt and is a past pupil of Rainey Endowed and Magherafelt Primary School.

Jane Talbot, author of The Faerie Thorn, which was recently adapted for the stage by Big Telly Theatre Company and is currently on tour, will lead the discussion and Q&A at Belfast Book Festival event featuring the book on June 17.

“I’m delighted to be launching Magical Masquerade at the Belfast Book Festival,” said Claire.

“I did a soft launch on Facebook at the end of April to mark publication day, but the Belfast Book Festival launch will give people a chance to come along for a reading and Q&A.

Written by author Claire Savage in 2011-12, Magical Masquerade launches at the Belfast Book Festival from 12pm-1pm on Saturday, June 17 at the Crescent Arts Centre. Tickets free but must be booked in advance at https://www.belfastbookfestival.com

“They can also pick up copies of Magical Masquerade on the day, which I’ll be happy to sign.”

Magical Masquerade is a fantasy adventure story which sees main character, Felicity Stone, whisked away to the Fairy Realm - a world which mirrors her own, but is full of hidden magic.

Faced with two magical quests, she must stop the mysterious smugglers causing mayhem in this darkling realm, and solve the Rhyming Riddler’s puzzles before she’s trapped there forever.

The book is described as a ‘rich, dream-like story full of adventure and phantasmagorical creatures’ by Enniskillen-based author and playwright, Carlo Gébler.

Meanwhile, Londonderry-based young adult author and former BBC journalist, Felicity McCall, calls Claire ‘a compelling new voice in children’s fiction’.

Claire will also take part in two other events at the festival.

She will read her own work at one of two special events by the Lagan Online 12NOW (New Original Writers) as well as interview writers Jane Talbot and Hilary McCollum as part of a ‘page to stage’ panel discussion.

Having worked as a journalist for the past 10 years, Claire set up her own copywriting business back in 2014, providing editorial services for entrepreneurs and organisations. She also continues to work as a freelance journalist and is a published short story writer and poet.

Claire decided to self-publish her children’s novel, which she wrote back in 2011/12, last year, after previously submitting it to traditional publishers and receiving positive feedback.