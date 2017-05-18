Magherafelt estate gets £17,000 community garden

The Housing Executive has invested over £17,000 for the installation of a new community garden at the Leckagh Drive area of Magherafelt.

The Ground Maintenance Team covering the South Region completed the landscaping which has renovated the area.

As well as three summer seats for residents to enjoy, the garden has a paved area as well as various evergreen and herbaceous plants to promote biodiversity and encourage wildlife.

Following consultation with local residents and community association members, work began at the start of 2017 and was completed with a total investment of over £17,000 provided by the Housing Executive in February.

The Housing Executive’s Magherafelt Neighbourhood Officer John Hagan said: “Our local staff listened to the concerns of the local community, who identified land that could be utilised for the benefit of the greater Magherafelt area.

“Local residents identified the desire for a community garden in the area, not just to provide an area for passive recreation but to enhance the entrance of the estate. “The new seating, paving area and wide range of plants contained in the community garden has greatly enhanced the area, while causing minimal disruption to local residents.

Raymond Love, from the Leckagh Neighbourhood Group added: “All of the residents are extremely happy with the work carried out by the Housing Executive in creating the community garden.

“We hope the garden will become a focal point for residents to relax and enjoy the surroundings, while installing a great sense of pride in the greater Leckagh area.”