Magherafelt opticians is shortlisted for top UK award

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton has congratulated Sinead McGurk Opticians, Magherafelt on being shortlisted for the Association of Optometrists UK Optical Practice of the Year 2018 award.

“I wish to extend my congratulations to Sinead McGurk and all the team at Sinead McGurk Opticians, on being named as a finalist for ‘Practice of the Year,’” she said.

“The practice is one of only three shortlisted for the prestigious national award, and the only business in Northern Ireland to make the list, which is an incredible achievement in its own right.

“I have no doubt Sinead and her staff can go all the way and bring the award back to Magherafelt and in fact to Northern Ireland for the first time ever!

“To do this the team need votes so I would encourage everyone to vote for Sinead’s practice at http://bit.ly/Vote-SineadMcGurkOpticians before the vote closes on the 2nd of December 2017.”