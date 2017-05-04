Magherafelt’s Genesis Crafty is shortlisted for four coveted awards

Magherafelt company, Genesis Crafty has been shortlisted for four awards in next week’s Henderson Wholesale Local Supplier awards.

The winners of the prestigious awards will be announced at a special breakfast ceremony at the Balmoral Show.

Genesis Crafty, run by the McErlain brothers locally, bake cakes, pancakes, rolls, scones, and a variety of local breads, supplying to Henderson Wholesale daily for their SPAR, EUROSPAR and VIVO branded stores.

The company has been shortlisted in the Tomorrow Matters Award, Best Direct to Store Supplier, Brand Innovation and Local Supplier of the Year.

Established in 2012, the Local Supplier Awards celebrate the outstanding products, practises and ranges offered to SPAR and EUROSPAR stores in Northern Ireland and enables The Henderson Group to applaud the companies who supply to its extensive Fresh and Ambient ranges.

This year, companies were invited to submit entries across five categories which included Own Brand Supplier of Year, open to companies who supply goods for Henderson Wholesale’s popular range of own brand products; Best Direct to Store Supplier; Brand Innovation Award; the CSR focused Tomorrow Matters Award and the Overall Local Supplier of the Year.

Now in their fifth year, organisers were delighted to receive a record level of over 40 entries from both small, emerging supply companies right through to hugely successful, internationally renowned food producers, showing the high standard and calibre of our local agri-food industry.

An esteemed panel of judges including UFU Rural Affairs Committee Chairperson, Freda Magill; Ulster Business Editor, David Elliot, Head of Food Technology Development at CAFRE, Joy Alexander and Irish Chair of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists, Sam Butler were tasked with deliberating over the entries to select winners to be announced at the biggest agri-food extravaganza in these parts.

With SPAR returning to Balmoral as a platinum sponsor and food and drink taking centre stage throughout the four-day event, Henderson Group’s Fresh Food Director, Neal Kelly, explains why hosting the awards final during the Show is a perfect fit.

“The Balmoral Show is the pinnacle of all that is great about our local agri-food industry and as industry eyes turn to the event, we feel it’s a great opportunity to showcase the incredible work of our local suppliers who work hard throughout the year to deliver such exceptional produce for our customers. I’d like to thank each of the companies who took the time to enter the awards this year and for demonstrating so capably all of their fantastic achievements. I know the judges, with their combined food, agri and business expertise, had some incredibly difficult decisions to make in order to select the winners and were blown away by the consistently high standard of entries. I look forward to welcoming all of the companies who entered, to our awards ceremony at the Show on Friday, May 12 where the all-important announcements will be made.”

As a platinum sponsor, SPAR will continue to have a huge presence at the Show with a range of activities to keep everyone entertained. The SPAR Arena will return as the dedicated home of family fun during the Show and will host an exciting line-up of world-class entertainers.

Show-goers are encouraged to visit the enjoy-local marquee where the ovens will be fired up with SPAR and EUROSPAR ambassador chef Paula McIntyre at the hob, cooking up enjoy local steaks, burgers, chicken and chops, all sourced from Northern Ireland’s local farmers.

