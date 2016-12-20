Magherafelt singer wants your vote in All Ireland contest

Mid Ulster singing legend Pandy Walshe is seeking the support of local people as he prepares to take part in an All Ireland competition being aired on TG4.

The Magherafelt man is the only representative from County Derry on Glor Tire, which translates as “country voice.”

The series kicks off early in the New Year - Tuesday, January 3, at 9.30pm - and the lines open at 10.30pm when the show finishes.

And the voting lines will stay open until the night of the first live elimination on March 21.

“All contestants perform on the first night and then each contestant/mentor have a show of their own every Tuesday. My slot isn’t until March 7th, he explained.

“Voting is without doubt crucial and I will do what I can to canvass as much as possible over the coming weeks.”

Pandy has been a figurehead in local music for many years, having played countless gigs all across Northern Ireland. He has played alongside many stars in the Irish music scene like Nathan Carter, Johnny Brady and Derek Ryan to name but a few.

His style of country folk music has kept the country entertained for more than 30 years, and he is still a regular in the local bars of Mid Ulster.

Just over a year ago he released the album ‘Ride the Storm’, which received critical acclaim.

He is keen to progress his career in country music, especially American country , and winning Glor Tire would be major boost.

Voting details- text Glor9 to 60999 form NI and 53307 ROI; ring 09016566109; calls and texts cost 51p or 61c - and you can vote as often as you like.