Magherafelt sports shop celebrates 30 years in business

‘Sportique’ sports shop in Magherafelt town centre is celebrating its 30th birthday today (Thursday) representing a business success story in the town.

The busy sports store is a well-known destination and holds memories for many who have visited to get their sports gear and school uniforms over the years.

Owner Siobhan Convery started the business in 1987 in a shop originally located on Rainey Street and then moved Sportique to Broad Street in 1992.

Siobhan extended the store in 1999 as Sportique continued to grow and in 2014 moved back to Rainey Street, into a larger premises which was fully refurbished to facilitate sports gear and uniform sales as well as sports equipment sales and gait analysis under one roof.

“It’s so hard to believe that it’s 30 years since I set up Sportique,” said Siobhan.

“It feels like just yesterday, but at the same time we have survived a lot- including a bomb in 1993!”

It took sometime to recover and get back into business after that incident which devastated most of the shops on Broad Street. But Sportique got up running quickly.

Siobhan said it is great to see Magherafelt looking so well and all the independent retailers enjoying continued support and custom.

In celebration of their 30th birthday, Sportique are giving away a chance to win a £100 voucher to spend in store.

Anyone who visits the store on Broad Street between Thursday 5th and Saturday 7th will have the chance to enter a prize draw in store (no purchase necessary).

The winner will be announced week commencing Monday (October 9).