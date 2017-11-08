Man dies after Co Antrim collision

A man in his 30's has died after a road traffic collision this morning in Co Antrim.

The collision happened on the Roguery Road in Toomebridge.

The man was the passenger in a Rover car that was involved in a collision with a lorry at around 7am.

The male driver of the car, also aged in his 30’s, has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The driver of the lorry was not injured as a result of the collision

Inspector Trevor Atkinson is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Roguery Road this morning and who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Ballymena or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 167 08/11/17.



The road has now reopened to traffic.

South Antrim DUP MP Trevor Clarke said he was "shocked and saddened at the second tragic accident to happen in Randalstown in as many weeks".

"My thoughts and prayers are with all involved at this time."

Mr Clarke said he hoped to secure a meeting with Roads Service "to ensure something is done about the Roguery Road as soon as possible, in a bid to prevent further injury".

Last month, on October 31, pedestrian Mervyn Millar was killed while walking to his Randalstown home.

The crash happened on the Portglenone Road, close to Groggan PS, shortly after 1am.

Earlier, a teenager died in a single road traffic collision near Portadown, Co Armagh.

The 18-year-old man died after a crash on the Dungannon Road in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

The accident happened near the Drumnevan Road junction.