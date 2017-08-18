Marathon effort from local men who go the extra mile for charity

Four local men have been thanked by the MS Society for going the extra mile for the charity.

Daniel Ryan, Mark Devlin, Stephen McGuinness, and Frankie Conlan, who was unavailable for the photograph, pounded the streets earlier this year in the Belfast marathon to raise funds for the MS Society.

The local men, who were supported by their friends and family, raised £3,356.25, which they recently presented to the MS Society Northern Ireland That figure will increase thanks to Gift Aid.

Tom Mallon from the MS Society commented: “This is a fantastic effort from the boys, their family and friends and indeed everyone that supported them. Their support is greatly appreciated.

Mark added:“We decided to run the Belfast marathon is aid of MS Society as someone close to me has MS and so I see first-hand the effect that it can have on people.

“We wanted to raise funds to help towards research in the hope that someday a cure will be found for this awful illness. We would like to thank each and every person for their donations, support and kind wishes.”