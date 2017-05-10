Maxol recognises top performing retailers

Eugene McAuley and his staff at the Maxol Service Station at Draperstown were recently recognised by Maxol for achieving Excellence in Customer Experience.

As part of their Excellence Awards Programme, Maxol carry out ongoing recognition throughout the year for licensees and their staff.

The Excellence Awards Programme is a much-contested scheme across the network of 230 Maxol Service Stations in Ireland.

Its aim is to encourage and recognise outstanding excellence in retail standards and customer service.

Mystery shoppers and customer surveys are just some of the means used to assess each of the individual station’s level of quality.

For almost a century, Maxol has been at the heart of local communities and with initiatives such as their Excellence Awards Programme they continue to deliver exceptional service to all customers.