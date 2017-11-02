McGlone welcomes update on funding

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has welcomed an update from the Permanent Secretary at DAERA on Farm Business Improvement funding.

Mr McGlone wrote to the Permanent Secretary on behalf of constituents.

He said: “The Farm Business Improvement Scheme is a critical source of funding for farmers and farming communities across the North. Following some delay as a result of the significant amount of applications and funding available,

“All eligible Tier 2 applications are currently being assessed and to give as many applicants as possible the opportunity to remain in the process, the department is allocating more time to progress through the planning process.”