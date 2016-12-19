McGuinness urges parties to support motion calling on Arlene Foster to step aside

Sinn Féin MLA Martin McGuinness is calling on the other parties in the Assembly to support a Sinn Féin motion in January calling on Arlene Foster to step aside.

Mr. McGuinness described proceedings at Stormont on Monday as a “shambles” and repeated his call First Minister, for Arlene Foster, to stand aside and allow and investigation to take place.

“Today we have witnessed a shambles in the Assembly, our institutions should not have to endure another day like this.

“The RHI scandal is a massive waste of public funds and the issue will not go away.

“There is a need to restore public confidence in the Assembly and the political institutions.”

Mr. McGuinness added: “Sinn Féin will be bringing forward a motion in early January, which deals comprehensively with the substantive issues surrounding this debacle. The motion includes three key elements.

“First there needs to be a robust time-framed, transparent and independent investigation.

“Secondly we need proposals from the Finance Minister and the Economy Minister to reduce the losses to the public purse from this disastrous scheme.

“And thirdly we believe while this is going on that the First Minister should stand aside during this process.

“It is a strong and reasonable approach and we are calling on the other parties to support our motion in January.”