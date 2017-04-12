Mid-Ulster carer wants local stroke stars to be recognised

Lisa Brown, from The Loup in County Derry wants local stroke survivors, carers and health care professionals to enter the Stroke Association’s Life After Stroke Awards.

Nominations for the awards are open to stroke survivors, carers, volunteers, fundraisers and professionals.

Lisa herself won the Carer Award in 2016 at the Northern Ireland Life after Stroke Awards. Lisa is a carer for her husband Peter, who had a stroke in 2014 aged just 45 years old. In the initial period after his stroke Peter could not talk or walk but with the support of Lisa and physiotherapy and speech and language Peter’s recovery has progressed. Peter continues to live with common effects of stroke including fatigue, right sided weakness and aphasia – a devastating communication disability which affects his ability to communicate.

As well as caring for Peter and their two sons Ben and Euan, Lisa has also had to face problems with her own health. Last year Lisa completed a series of chemotherapy for a bowel tumour and although her life was turned upside down, Lisa continued to support Peter’s physical and emotional recovery from stroke. She encouraged Peter to attend the Stroke Association Communication Support Group in Antrim and as his recovery has progressed, Lisa has supported Peter to become a volunteer to help other stroke survivors.

Lisa said: “I was very surprised and delighted to have won this award. After Peter’s stroke, it was incredibly difficult to tell my young sons that their dad was seriously ill. After the initial shock, the long terms of effects of stroke have been difficult to deal with but we’ve worked through this together as a family. Our two sons have been an incredible support to both Peter and I and I’m just so proud of them.”

For more information visit www.stroke.org.uk/lasa.