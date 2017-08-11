Mid Ulster landlords own fewer properties

A total of 3,600 private landlords registered in Mid Ulster own 5,600 rental properties according to new figures obtained by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH).

At an average of 1.6 properties per landlord, this is lower than the overall Northern Ireland average of two properties per landlord – and only Lisburn and Castlereagh and Newry, Mourne and Down council areas have fewer properties per landlord.

All private landlords are now legally required to register with the government’s Landlord Registration Scheme. This scheme aims to improve tenants’ confidence in their landlords by promoting good practice, but it is also useful in the context of seeing what private rental markets look like in local areas, according to CIH Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for the organisation, Trevor Wright, said: “Most private landlords in Northern Ireland are part-time landlords, operating on a very small scale. And while Mid Ulster is no different in this regard, what the latest figures do show is that more landlords in this area own fewer properties than landlords in most other council areas of Northern Ireland.”

Mr Wright said: “There is a misconception out there that a lot of landlords in Northern Ireland are professional landlords, with large portfolios of properties. In reality, the opposite is true, with the average landlord juggling tenancy management with another full-time profession. This presents a real challenge in terms of professionalising the sector – and this is the reason why we developed a level 2 qualification specifically for landlords and letting agents.

“With the support of the Department for Communities, this qualification – the level 2 award in letting and managing residential property – is now being offered to all Mid Ulster landlords and letting agents, starting 6 September in Dungannon (venue to be confirmed).”

For further information on CIH’s Learning 2 Let programme visit www.cih.org/ni/learning2let.