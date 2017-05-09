Mid Ulster MS Group ‘surprised’ by award

The Mid Ulster Group of the MS Society has picked up the coveted ‘Group of the Year’ award at the MS Awards 2017 in London.

The Mid Ulster Group were recognised for outstanding, growth, development and presence in the local community. The group provide outstanding service and support to people affected by MS in the Mid Ulster area.

Charlotte Shirley who works for the MS Society and nominated the group said: “They made my nomination very simple. Being the hard working, resourceful and multitalented group they are, they are a fantastic asset to people living with MS.”

On picking up the award group member Margaret McVey said “We are so surprised, we can’t believe it. It means so much to be able to take this award back home and to share it with others. It will also spur us on to keep raising awareness of MS and working hard to provide local services.”

Several members of the group travelled to London for the awards ceremony, picking up their award from award winning actor Alun Armstong.

There was further success for Northern Ireland with Tom Hunter from Islandmagee winning ‘Volunteer of the Year’ and Olivia Black (11) from Enniskillen being highly commended in the ‘Young Carer’ category. MS is an unpredictable condition that affects more than 100,000 people in the UK, 4,500 in Northern Ireland. It’s different for everyone, but is often painful and exhausting and can cause problems with how you walk, move, see, think and feel.

Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive of the MS Society, said: “With over 100,000 people living with MS in the UK, the MS Society Awards are our way of celebrating and recognising the hard work and dedication of people who make a difference in the MS community.

“We are proud to recognise the work of the Mid Ulster Group at the awards.” The ceremony was attended by a host of celebrities and many household names from sport.