Mid Ulster offers three venues for ‘Play Day’

One day – Wednesday, August 2 – has been officially designated as ‘play day’ in Mid Ulster with three places offering free activities for children to celebrate play.

Helping to mark National Play Day, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary and has the theme ‘celebrate play’, the events in Dungannon, Fivemiletown and Ballyronan, all focus on providing entertainment for children in an outdoor setting, with crafts, magic shows, workshops, face painting, treasure hunts and games among the activities lined up for children across the three locations.

Many of our childhood memories are reminiscent of climbing trees, making dens, jumping in puddles, making mud pies, rolling down hills, playing with water, chasing, hide and seek, climbing. It will be no surprise then to learn that when children talk about their preferred play experiences, they more often than not cite outdoor play as their favourite activity.

Frequent and regular opportunities to explore and play in the outdoor environment is essential for children’s holistic health, their well-being, health, happiness, learning and development.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton said: We’re pleased to support National Play Day in this its 30th anniversary year. Play, especially outdoors, is fundamental for children’s enjoyment of childhood, and is vital for their physical and mental health, well-being and development.”

The play day celebrations take place on Wednesday, August 2 from 2pm to 5pm at Ballyronan Marina, Dungannon Park and Round Lake, Fivemiletown. www.midulstercouncil.org/playday.