Mid Ulster residents in Glór Tíre contest final

Two Mid Ulster residents are in the grand final TG4's Glór Tíre this Tuesday night.

Magherafelt's Pandy Walshe and Lauren McCrory, from Galbally, along with Cork man Dermot Lyons will battle it out for the top prize.

Pandy with mentor Johnny Brady

"Votes are crucial now," said Pandy who has been saved two weeks in row by the judges from elimination.

"They saved me on Tuesday past possibly because I sang an original song called 'Bright Star' that left the presenter almost in tears so I'm told - I haven't seen it as yet," he said.

Pandy, mentored by Johnny Brady, is planning to sing another original song in the final.

Nineteen-year-old Lauren posted on Facebook that she is still in shock after making the final with Pandy and Dermot.

Lauren with mentor Barry Kirwan

Since the much-hyped series premiere back in January talented singers from all over Ireland have taken to the stage in the Quays Live Venue in Galway.

Each singer shone in their own concert episode where they performed both alone and accompanied by their Glór Tíre mentor.

But it all comes down to the public vote now.

To vote for Pandy from Northern Ireland 09016566109 / Glor9 to 60999.

To vote for Lauren from Northern Ireland 09016566108 / Glor8 to 60999.