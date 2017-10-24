Missing 14-year-old schoolgirl Maja Kosmowska found 'safe and well'

Police have confirmed that missing 14-year-old schoolgirl Maja Kosmowska has been found 'safe and well'.
A post on PSNI Cookstown Facebook page said: "Folks, just letting you know our missing person Maja Kosmowska,14 years ago has been found safe and well.
"Many thanks for all your help.PSNI -Keeping people safe."
The youngster from the Eglish/Dungannon area was declared missing yestersay afternoon.
At the time she was wearing a St. Patrick's College Dungannon school uniform.
