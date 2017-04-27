Missing Co Tyrone teenager found safe and well in Dublin

A 17-year-old from Cookstown who went missing this week has been found safe and well in Dublin, her family have announced.

Aoife O’Hare was last seen in Thomas Street in Dungannon at 8am on Monday morning before she was found in Dublin last night.

Missing teenager Aoife O'Hare has been found safe and well

A statement issued on behalf of the family last night read: “We have just received the best news possible that our lovely daughter Aoife has been found safe and well in Dublin.”

The statement continued: “To all friends and neighbours that called at the house and sent messages of support we thank you all, the community spirit in the parish of kildress is second to none.

“To the thousands of people that don’t know us and took time to get the word out about Aoife through Facebook we are for ever grateful, we really can’t thank everyone enough and could not be happier this night.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that missing teenager, 17 year old Aoife O’Hare was found safe and well last night, Wednesday 26 April. Many thanks to all who helped us, especially with Facebook appeals, your assistance has been vital and is much appreciated.”