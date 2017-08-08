More delays and road closures in Cookstown

Traffic delays are in the offing for motorists using Cookstown’s Morgans Hill Road from next Monday as water mains works get underway.

NI Water is starting essential maintenance work and will be operating a one-way system while the work takes place over the next seven weeks.

It will also be closed from the Moneymore Road corner to the Orritor Road on occasions to south-bound traffic during this period.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson said he and Cookstown North Community Group, NI Water agreed to do a leaflet drop to all the houses in the area. “They also agreed to contact the local schools and they hope to keep disruption to a minimum,” he stressed. “The road will be completed in sections and will always be open to locals and the emergency services.”

Councillor Wilson added that anyone with any concerns can contact him or any member of Cookstown North community group.

Improvement and upgrades to the water supply infrastructure in the Moneymore Road area of the town are nearing completion.

A spokesperson for NI Water said they appreciated that the work can be disruptive and would like to thank the public for their ongoing patience and cooperation.

“Our ultimate aim is to complete a scheme that will serve the community long after the diggers and workmen have gone and NI Water wants to work with the local community to achive this goal.”