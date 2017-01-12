Mother and child tied up during Tyrone burglary

A woman required medical treatment after being hit in the face during a burglary in which she and her eight-year-old daughter were tied up.

Police are appealing for information following the incident at a home on Tattyreagh Road, Fintona shortly before 7pm last night.

It is understood two masked men, armed with a hammer, gained access to the home around 6.45pm.

They were reported to have made off with jewellery.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: "I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between the approximate times of 6.30pm and 7.30pm, or anyone who knows anything about this incident, to contact detectives at Omagh Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1003 of 17/01/17.

"Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."