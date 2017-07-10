Motorcyclist overtook at speed too fast to measure

A motorcyclist who overtook a police car on the inside lane at a speed too fast to measure has been given three penalty points.

Sean Gilda, 26, from Drumrahill, Co Leitrim, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how on June 8, Gilda overtook a police car that was doing 70mph in the fast lane along the A4 dual carriageway near Ballygawley.

The defendant accelerated away from the police car, and in spite of a seven mile chase with the police car flashing its lights and sounding its siren, Gilda failed to stop.

The court was told that Gilda had been travelling at a speed that was too fast to gauge on the police measuring device, but was in excess of 100mph. Police were eventually forced to desist in their chase.

Gilda, who was unrepresented, apologised to the court for the offence.

The judge said that because of the high speed, Gilda’s offence could not be dealt with by a fixed penalty, and that he risked being disqualified from driving. However, in spite of the high speed, Gilda had no previous record of motoring offences, had not been driving dangerously other than speeding, and had not put the lives of any other motorists at risk.

In addition, he was fully insured and had pleaded guilty at the earliest possible opportunity, which the judge said he would give credit for. The judge fined him £135 and imposed three penalty points.