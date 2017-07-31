Motorist caught speeding in his BMW

A Dungannon man has been disqualified from driving for one month after being caught speeding in his BMW 320 car.

Stephen Morrison, 31, from Tullaghmore Road, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to the charge of driving with excess speed.

The court heard how police saw him driving at speed on the Moneymore Road just outside the village on May 12.

After using a laser speed detection device, they clocked him driving at 30mph in excess of the 60mph speed limit on the road.

When he was stopped and cautioned, he was unable to produce his license, the court heard.

The defending solicitor said that Morrison had applied for a duplicate licence from the DVLA, but had still not received it. The solicitor added that Morrison had currently no points on his licence. He was employed as a chef and needed his licence to get to and from work.

However, District Judge John Meehan said there was an issue with his licence, after noting that Morrison had been disqualified from driving for twelve months in 2007.

The defence solicitor said that Morrison realised he had no excuse for speeding, did not realise it had crept up to that extent, and ‘held his hands up to’ the offence.

As well as disqualifying Morrison for one month, Judge John Meehan fined him £90. Morrison was also ordered to pay the offender’s levy of £15.