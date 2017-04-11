New book by Cookstwon missionary

Pastor Martyn McGeown, missionary of Ballymena’s Covenant Protestant Reformed Church, has recently had his first book published.

It is an exposition of Jesus Christ’s own teaching on his second coming and the end of the world in Matthew 24-25, which is the longest treatment of the last things in the four gospel accounts.

A graduate of Queen’s University in Belfast with a joint degree in German and French, Rev. McGeown has always been interested in literary and spiritual issues. Much study of Scripture and close interaction with the various schools of thought lie behind his new book, Called to Watch for Christ’s Return.

Born in Cookstown, Martyn has lived in Ballymena’s Summerfield Mews (even helping out as a crossing patrol man at Ballymena Primary School!), Germany, the Republic of Ireland and the USA, where he studied for four years for the Christian ministry. Now serving as a minister in the Limerick Reformed Fellowship, Missionary McGeown has put some of the fruit of his pastoral labours into book form.

Published in America, this superbly written work covers the fall of Jerusalem to the Romans in AD 70, the signs of the Lord’s return, the worldwide preaching of the gospel, the great tribulation, the abomination of desolation, the parable of the fig tree, the glory of Christ’s coming and much more.

Bringing in relevant portions of Daniel (including the 70 weeks), II Thessalonians (including the man of sin) and Revelation (including the mark of the beast), Pastor McGeown’s new book serves as a fine treatment of the whole subject of the Bible’s teaching regarding the future.

As the title indicates, Called to Watch for Christ’s Return is also a very practical book explaining the Christian hope, and so bringing comfort and guarding against unbelieving fears.

This attractive paperback of some 304 pages is available for £7.50 at the meetings of the Covenant Protestant Reformed Church (83 Clarence Street, Ballymena), as are many other books, box sets of CDs and DVDs, and free pamphlets. Called to Watch for Christ’s Return can also be received by post for £8.25 (inc. P&P), with orders being placed through the extensive CPRC website (www.cprf.co.uk/bookstore/calledtowatch.html) or the CPRC Bookstore (7 Lislunnan Road, Kells, BT42 3NR; 25 891851; bookstore@cprc.co.uk), and with a cheque payable to “Covenant Protestant Reformed Church.”