New contact details for Mid Ulster health and social care services

The Northern Trust has launched a new service model that provides communities with access to a dedicated, local team.

Each team includes community nursing, social work and occupational therapy and is closely aligned to a range of other recovery and support services. The new model involves the creation of four localities within the Trust; Antrim/Ballymena, Causeway, East Antrim and Mid Ulster.

As part of this, several teams in Mid Ulster have moved from the Community Services Centre, The Diamond Medical Centre and Dalriada Urgent Care to Thompson House. The teams now have new phone numbers and service users are encouraged to make a note of these.

New contact details for teams now based in Thompson House

Relocated from Community Services Centre:

• Social Work Team for Older People & People with a Physical Disability - 028 7936 6984

• Occupational Therapy - 028 7936 6984

• Homecare Department - 028 7936 6983

Relocated from The Diamond Medical Centre:

• Community Nursing - 028 7936 6984

• Recovery Team - 028 7936 6984

On Wednesday 25 January the Hospital Diversion Nursing Team will also relocate from Dalriada Urgent Care, Moneymore to Thompson House and their new contact number will be 028 7936 6766.