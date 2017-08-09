New jobs on the way as Lidl re-develop Magherafelt store

Have your say

Around 10 jobs are expected to be created with the redevelopment of the Lidl store on the outskirts of Magherafelt.

Mid Ulster District Planning Committee has given permission for the demolition of the existing store at Castledawson Road and its replacement on the same site with a new and more modern store.

Lidl told the Mail that their new look store will be similar to the one at Banbridge.

The proposed new store will have a gross external area of 2,114 sq mtrs, increasing its sales floor area from the existing 1,322 sq mtrs.

There were no objections received to the out of town centre supermarket.

Customers toilets will be included in the new development and vehicle access to the site will be improved.

A spokesperson for Lidl Northern Ireland said they were not yet in a position to state the cost of the investment.

However, she expressed delight to have received planning permission from Mid Ulster Council in relation to redeveloping the current site.

“The detailed design is complete and the tender process is nearing completion with a number of construction companies,” she explained.

“The new build, which will be more environmentally friendly, will offer our growing customer base a superior shopping experience.

“Lidl currently operates 38 stores across Northern Ireland and employs almost 900 people. In recent market share information released by Kantar, Lidl Northern Ireland is the fastest growing retailer in the region.

“We hope to begin construction on site in September with an opening planned for spring 2018.”