North West Mountain Rescue secure funding for vehicles

North West Mountain Rescue Team (NWMRT) are expected to receive £75,000 for a funding package announced for voluntary search and rescue groups.

It is part of a £240,000 capital funding package announced just before Christmas by Justice Minister Claire Sugden.

Minister Sugden said: “This vital funding package of £240,000 will immediately benefit the voluntary Search and Rescue teams who, around the clock, are ready to answer calls from people in distress.

“In the first six months of this year, volunteers responded to around 250 incidents, and contributed around 10,000 operational hours. Their dedication, enthusiasm and courage is outstanding.”

The £75,000 allocated to NWMRT will go a long way to help secure three 4-wheel drive vehicles, so essential for the life-saving and frequently difficult and dangerous situations to which the team is on standby to respond, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Already this year, the NWMRT have responded to nearly 30 incidents - over once a fortnight - right across the whole of Northern Ireland and sometimes to assist our colleagues on the rest of the island of Ireland.

“This funding is invaluable in order to continue that essential work,” said Joe Dowdall, the Team Leader.

Wishing everyone the compliments of the season, the NWMRT reminded people who are thinking of venturing into the hills, to go properly prepared for any eventuality, especially in remote and challenging situations. Also remember to tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to be back and not to hesitate in calling 112, ask for the police and then mountain rescue, should you find yourself in difficulties.