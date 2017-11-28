Asda launch foot long chocolate eclair

The most gluttonous time of the year just got a bit more decadent as Asda have just revealed their latest addition to the bakery aisle – a foot long chocolate éclair.

The classic French dessert has been given a mammoth size makeup by the supermarket to bring a certain je ne sais quo to the supermarket shelves this December.

This is the foot long chocolate clair that will be available from Asda on December 14.

The colossal size pudding, which is inspired by an emerging trend for oversized sharing desserts in Paris, retails at £5.00 and is made with light choux pastry, filled with fluffy Belgian chocolate mousse and sticky caramel sauce and topped with a chocolate fondant.

Claire Reed, product development manager for chilled bakery, said: “Straight from the streets of Paris to Asda shelves, traditional French favourites can now be enjoyed by the whole family this Christmas.

Reed added: “Our experts have lovingly hand finished our striking new desserts, adding the final touch of affordable luxury to your seasonal soirée – sure to leave your loved ones saying Oh La La!”.

The showstopping Giant Éclair centrepiece will be available in Asda stores from December 14.